Apple Fitness+ Under Review

By Samantha Wiley
Mark Gurman reports that Apple Fitness+ and the future of the service are under review in the middle of a service reorganization. Gurman reports that it’s one of the weakest virtual services that Apple has to offer, and is apparently suffering from little revenue and a high churn rate.


The Fitness+ has a loyal yet small fanbase, making it hard for Apple to shut the service down without upsetting the users. Apple Fitness will gain new management and is currently under review. Sumbul Desai, health vice president at Apple, will be taking charge of Apple Fitness+.

Apple Fitness+ and the health division will be reporting to Eddy Cue, services chief, directly, and the added pressure that comes with the reorganization may help improve results. Apple Fitness+ with ad-free guided workouts was released in 2020, priced at $9.99 a month, and is included in the Premier plan of Apple One.


