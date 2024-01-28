Apple fixes Apple Music and App Store outage

Apple Music, the Mac App Store, and the App Store all experienced an outage a few days ago.

As per the official Apple System Status webpage, the services and subscription purchases have been inaccessible since January 26, 6:30 pm ET. Users were unable to get inside the App Store, check AppleCare, access Apple Music, and see their subscriptions. Furthermore, purchases in iTunes were not allowed during that time. It seems that not all users are affected as some have chimed in online that their services work, particularly Apple Music.

After a short while, Apple took down the System Status webpage and restored full functionality for the affected platforms and services. Users can view the webpage for the reason behind the outage, but accessing them on iOS devices such as Macs, iPhones, and Apple TV should work out fine. It’s believed that changes Apple made to conform to EU rules have resulted in the temporary outage.