Apple foldables arriving in 2025

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s foldable devices will be in production starting in 2025, according to Jeff Pu.

Haitong analyst Jeff Pu mentioned in an investor’s note that Apple will be producing foldable devices due to increased supply chain visibility. The Cupertino-based company will make a foldable device with large screens, presumably for the MacBook or iPad before the foldable iPhone. Pu also said that Apple will be producing a 20.3-inch display starting in late 2025, sooner than what rumors suggest. The report is echod by Taiwanese and American hinge manufacturers and Korean display makers.

Mass production of the foldable Apple devices will start in 2025 and carry on until 2026. It’s believed that the first iPhone foldable will have an 8.3-inch or 7.9-inch display. The two size options may be offered simultaneously or one will be a single display product. It’s also said that the foldable iPhone could be the ultra-high-end variant.

