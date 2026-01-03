Apple

Apple Gathers $3 Million For The Global Fund

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has donated $5 to The Global Fund every time a transaction was done using Apple Pay during the holiday season. Eligible purchases included those from Apple retail stores in the U.S. and multiple countries, the Apple Store app, and their website. Apple has gathered $3 million for The Global Fund, an organization that is devoted to fighting malaria, tuberculosis, AIDS, and HIV in developing countries.


The donations have been capped by Apple at $3 million, and its customers have raised the total amount via their transactions. The promo ran its course from the 28th of November until December 7th to finance crucial health programs with the goal of saving lives.

Apple has supported The Global Fund for a long time now, with promos and sales of devices made in the color RED, though the company has not released accessories or iPhones in this color since the iPhone 14 back in 2022. They have raised more than $250 million for the organization during their 19-year collaboration.


