Apple gets out Of electric vehicle industry

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has apparently killed its electric car project titled ‘Titan’, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

It’s believed that Apple has been working on an EV project for 10-plus years, investing a significant amount of money into the development. After some time, the Cupertino-based company may have decided that it’s not worth pursuing. Around 2,000 employees were told by Jeff Williams, Chief Operating Officer and were ‘caught by surprise.’ That said, work on ‘Titan’ will slow to a halt, and employees will be moved to generative AI under John Giannandrea.

Numerous rumors about ‘Titan’ being pushed back have circulated online, with the latest being Apple abandoning autonomous functions. A full driverless car has been canceled, and the Apple Car would have fewer self-driving features. A tentative launch date of 2026 was set before Apple pulled the plug. News surrounding ‘Titan’ has surfaced in 2014 and has been plagued with issues.

