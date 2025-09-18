Apple Ginza Going Back To Original Location

Apple Ginza has been relocated to a temporary area and has been operating for more than three years now. The store will now be returning to its original space, situated in the famous shopping district in Tokyo.

In an announcement today, it was declared that the temporary Apple store in Ginza 8-chōme will be closing its doors on September 22, and will be opening a new store soon in the original area at 3-chōme. The store in Ginza was the first retail store the company established out of the U.S.

No date was disclosed by the company about the grand reopening of the Apple Store, but the temporary Apple store will still be open for the launch of the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 on Friday. In celebration of this, Apple has created a special wallpaper that shows metallic ribbons entwined to form the Apple Logo. To download the wallpaper for your device, head to the new store’s web page with the gadget you want the wallpaper for.