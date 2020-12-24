Apple giving away Black Lives Matter murals on Pioneer Place, Portland

Apple has recently announced that protective plywood will be used to preserve Black Lives Matter murals painted around its Apple Pioneer Place location and saved for ‘future donation’.

Pioneer Place had its glass windows smashed on May 30 as part of the unrest in Portland. The Cupertino-based company had to put up plywood boards to keep people from getting in. Then, an artist named Emma Berger painted Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd portraits on the boards, along with other community artists. Berger is also known for having a social media profile named Flat Rabbit Studio.

Apple says that today it will put protective plywood over the Black Lives Matter murals on its downtown Portland store to preserve the historic artwork “for future donation."



The company says it will have details on long-term plans for the murals early in 2021. pic.twitter.com/kKsDWIylfI — Mike Rogoway (@rogoway) December 23, 2020

A tweet from Mike Rogoway confirmed the details on the mural’s future. Apple Pioneer Place, a downtown Portland store will preserve the historic artwork and save it for later.

Apple Pioneer Place is currently temporarily closed and does not have a reopen date.