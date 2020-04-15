Apple-Google Contact Tracing System will ask users for proof when they report positive for COVID-19

In a press briefing, Apple indicated that the new Contact Tracing System will have a verification feature in it that will ask the users to provide proof if they test positive for coronavirus.

The users who report they have coronavirus will need to submit a proof of the diagnosis. Apple also gave an example of how it will work.

Apple says if a person tests positive for COVID-19 will receive a QR code. They will also get their test results. The users will then need to scan that QR code for confirmation purposes within the App. Apple also added that an external entity will handle the verification. It can also vary from region to region.

Verification of being positive for COVID-19 is one of the most important steps in the A

It will help prevent the users to report false reports about being positive for COVID-19.

It is also reported that Apple said using the App is not an action required by the government, it is optional. It was last week when Google and Apple revealed this project. It is their joint effort to use the Bluetooth technology to slow down the spread of COVID-19.