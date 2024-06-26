Apple

Apple had a talk With Meta for AI partnership

By Samantha Wiley
Meta for AI

A recent report claimed that Apple and Meta had a discussion on possibly integrating Meta’s AI technology for the upcoming iOS 18.

Advertisements

The Wall Street Journal shared information about Meta and Apple talking about a partnership for AI on iOS 18. Llama 2, developed by Meta, was just launched in July, but apparently it was OpenAI who secured the deal with its ChatGPT LLM. ChatGPT will be accessible through macOS Sequioa, iPadOS 18, and iOS 18, but users will have the option to go with Apple’s AI features instead. Craig Federighi, Apple senior VP of software engineering said that users can choose between different models, with Google Gemini a possible option in the near future.

Meta for AI

The deal with ChatGPT is not with money, with both partners benefitting from the deal. The AI model will be exposed to millions of customers, and Apple will have a portion of the sales commissions.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
visionOS 2
visionOS 2 beta developer seed launches
1 Min Read
iOS 18
External drive formatting added to iOS 18
1 Min Read
Anker
Anker’s 24,000 mAh 140W Power Bank is $40 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18
Convenient Wi-Fi and Bluetooth pairing heading to iOS 18
1 Min Read
Antstream Arcade
‘Antstream Arcade’ heading to iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
Spotify
New Spotify plan comes without audiobooks
1 Min Read
iMac
The 24-inch iMac with M3 Chip is $149 Off
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Pro
The M4 MacBook Pro might launch this year
1 Min Read
Apple Store
Apple to open an Apple Store in Malaysia soon
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro
Customizable noise cancellation seen in AirPods Pro beta software
1 Min Read
AirTag 4 Pack
Enjoy $19 Off the AirTag 4 Pack
1 Min Read
iOS 17.6
iOS 17.6 first public beta goes live
1 Min Read
Lost your password?