Apple had a talk With Meta for AI partnership

A recent report claimed that Apple and Meta had a discussion on possibly integrating Meta’s AI technology for the upcoming iOS 18.

The Wall Street Journal shared information about Meta and Apple talking about a partnership for AI on iOS 18. Llama 2, developed by Meta, was just launched in July, but apparently it was OpenAI who secured the deal with its ChatGPT LLM. ChatGPT will be accessible through macOS Sequioa, iPadOS 18, and iOS 18, but users will have the option to go with Apple’s AI features instead. Craig Federighi, Apple senior VP of software engineering said that users can choose between different models, with Google Gemini a possible option in the near future.

The deal with ChatGPT is not with money, with both partners benefitting from the deal. The AI model will be exposed to millions of customers, and Apple will have a portion of the sales commissions.