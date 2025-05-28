Apple

Apple had plans for a satellite home internet service

By Samantha Wiley
The Information recently said that Apple planned a satellite home internet subscription via a partnership with Boeing.

The satellite home internet would be similar to Starlink. Apple discussed the possibility in 2015 and spoke with Boeing about ‘Project Eagle’. The plan was to launch a wireless internet service for homes and iPhones. To make this happen, there would have to be thousands of satellite launches in order to ‘beam’ the internet to subscribers. Apple planned to sell antennas as a medium to spread the internet through households.

Apple planned a 2019 launch, but it was canceled along the way. Tim Cook, Apple CEO, thought the launch would bring a rift between Apple and major telecommunications companies. Project Eagle was canceled in 2016. Then, in 2018, Apple spoke to internet providers to see if it could launch a home internet service, but that failed as well. In 2022, Emergency SOS via Satellite was introduced to the public.

