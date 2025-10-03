Apple

Apple Halting Developments on Budget-Friendly Vision Pro for Smart Glasses

By Samantha Wiley
Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple has halted development on a budget-friendly Vision Pro headset, as the company is prioritizing and allocating resources to the production of its own smart glasses. 


Rumors about a new Vision Pro headset, which could be called the Vision Air, have been circulating. It’s a more cost-effective option and has a lighter design. The planned release date was in 2027, but Apple has decided to stop working on the headset and transition its engineers to the project on smart glasses.

Apple reportedly wants to accelerate the development of the smart glasses product to compete with its rival Meta. The glasses will be competing against the Ray-Bans that have AI features. It will have a microphone, capabilities for AI, a camera, and more.

The product will be equipped with the Apple-designed chip and will come in a wide variety of frames and materials to choose from. The company is also planning to create another model with a display integrated into the glasses.


