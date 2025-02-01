Apple halts AR glasses for Mac development

Apple has apparently canceled plans to create a pair of augmented reality glasses for the Mac, as per Mark Gurman.

AR glasses for the Mac were believed to be in development, with the device connecting to the computer for power and handling applications. Engineers had to deal with problems such as attaching a battery and a chip that could provide enough computing power without becoming too hot. Initially, it’s said that the AR glasses were for the iPhone but the smartphone did not have enough battery life or power either. In the shift, Apple executives did not think Mac-connected glasses were the best solution which led to the project’s demise.

Rumors about the AR glasses have been roaming the web for ten years now with nothing to show for it. Apple competitor Meta has recently revealed its AR glasses, dubbed ‘Orion’ with a launch date of around 2027.