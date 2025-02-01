Apple

Apple halts AR glasses for Mac development

By Samantha Wiley
AR Glasses

Apple has apparently canceled plans to create a pair of augmented reality glasses for the Mac, as per Mark Gurman.

Advertisements

AR glasses for the Mac were believed to be in development, with the device connecting to the computer for power and handling applications. Engineers had to deal with problems such as attaching a battery and a chip that could provide enough computing power without becoming too hot. Initially, it’s said that the AR glasses were for the iPhone but the smartphone did not have enough battery life or power either. In the shift, Apple executives did not think Mac-connected glasses were the best solution which led to the project’s demise.

AR Glasses

Rumors about the AR glasses have been roaming the web for ten years now with nothing to show for it. Apple competitor Meta has recently revealed its AR glasses, dubbed ‘Orion’ with a launch date of around 2027.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Intelligence
8 additional languages arriving to Apple Intelligence
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Smartphone
Oppo claims world’s thinnest foldable smartphone with find N5
1 Min Read
DeepSeek
DeepSeek gaining popularity because it is on par with GPT 4o
1 Min Read
AirPods
Specific instructions for AirPods firmware updates now provided by Apple
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple makes changes in AI internal staffing
1 Min Read
AirPods
AirPods will potentially use infrared cameras
1 Min Read
Threads
Threads add new feature making scheduled posts
1 Min Read
M4 iMac
The M4 iMac with 256GB SSD is $105 Off
1 Min Read
TikTok
Trump will support Elon Musk if he buys TikTok
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Plex reveals revamped app for Apple TV
1 Min Read
Lost your password?