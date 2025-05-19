Apple

Apple halts iPadOS 17.7.7 signing after issues

By Samantha Wiley
Apple will be temporarily blocking the signing of iPadOS 17.7.7 after users reported login problems.

iPadOS 17.7.7 debuted just last week for those who couldn’t run iPadOS 18 and its iterations. However, it caused login issues with users. Devices that were affected include the 2nd generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and the 6th-generation iPad. Apple did not explicitly say why the update is blocked, but based on the number of reports across forums and communities, people said they were having app login issues after they downloaded the latest iPadOS version.

The company might have intervened and prevented the signing of iPadOS 17.7.7 after seeing the reports. At the time, Apple is believed to be working on a fix and will release a new version when ready. The ability to update to iPadOS 17.7.7 is no longer visible on the Software Update section.

TAGGED: ,
