Apple hands out second stock bonus to retain its engineers

Apple is giving out up to $200k in stock bonuses to select software and hardware engineers in an effort to get them to stay.

Bloomberg reports that the Cupertino-based company has awarded several engineers the stock bonus for retention purposes. Back in December 2021, the Cupertino-based company did the same for engineers in various departments, including operations, hardware and silicon design. It’s rumored that the new bonus is more selective this time compared to the previous one.

The stock bonus ranges from $100 to $200k and in restricted stock units, which will vest in about four years’ time. The catch is that the engineers who received them are required to stay in Apple and work for the company throughout the stock’s vesting duration.

Apple is likely handing out bonuses to retain talent and keep other companies such as Meta or Google from sniping them, which seems to be the trend lately.