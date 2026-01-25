Apple

Apple Hardware Makes an Appearance at the VCARB and Red Bull Formula 1 Launch Broadcast

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Hardware Makes an Appearance at the VCARB and Red Bull Formula 1 Launch Broadcast

VCARB and Red Bull Racing have unveiled their F1 cars for the 2026 season with new regulations and a new livery. The premiere was streamed on the Red Bull platform live. This is the start of a new era for Red Bull Ford Powertrains.


A label ‘Shot on iPhone’ appeared during the broadcast of the program. Apple has been using the Shot on iPhone label as a marketing strategy, separating the campaigns they make from live events. They have crossed the boundary as they made an appearance in the official Formula 1-associated team stream.

Apple Hardware Makes an Appearance at the VCARB and Red Bull Formula 1 Launch Broadcast

The Apple Vision Pro was also seen in the program as the presenters wore it during the segments that are associated with the Red Bull Ford Powertrains, utilizing the device in their presentation. This matches Apple’s goal to put the headset in a position to be used as a tool used for engineering and visualization, instead of being purely for entertainment that offers an immersive experience.


Latest News
Apple Fined $150,000 After Multiple Violations of an Agreement in New Jersey
Apple Fined $150,000 After Multiple Violations of an Agreement in New Jersey
1 Min Read
Apple Upgrading 5 Devices to OLED Displays
Apple Upgrading 5 Devices to OLED Displays
1 Min Read
The M4 Mac Mini 256GB is $100 Off
The M4 Mac Mini 256GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Budget-Friendly ChatGPT Sub Tier With Ads Introduced By OpenAI
Budget-Friendly ChatGPT Sub Tier With Ads Introduced By OpenAI
1 Min Read
Apple Facing Competition For Chip Manufacturing
Apple Facing Competition For Chip Manufacturing
1 Min Read
OLED MacBook Pro Takes One Step Forward to Launch
OLED MacBook Pro Takes One Step Forward to Launch
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max Is $99 Off
The AirPods Max Is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Music Uploads A Trailer For Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show
Apple Music Uploads A Trailer For Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show
1 Min Read
New Apple Store In Montreal Opens Its Doors
New Apple Store In Montreal Opens Its Doors
1 Min Read
Lisa Jackson Retiring From Apple
Lisa Jackson Retiring From Apple
1 Min Read
The 4-pack AirTag Is $34 Off
The 4-pack AirTag Is $34 Off 
1 Min Read
Filing For New Pro Display XDR/ Studio Display Discovered in Regulatory Database
Filing For New Pro Display XDR/ Studio Display Discovered in Regulatory Database
1 Min Read
Lost your password?