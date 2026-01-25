Apple Hardware Makes an Appearance at the VCARB and Red Bull Formula 1 Launch Broadcast

VCARB and Red Bull Racing have unveiled their F1 cars for the 2026 season with new regulations and a new livery. The premiere was streamed on the Red Bull platform live. This is the start of a new era for Red Bull Ford Powertrains.

A label ‘Shot on iPhone’ appeared during the broadcast of the program. Apple has been using the Shot on iPhone label as a marketing strategy, separating the campaigns they make from live events. They have crossed the boundary as they made an appearance in the official Formula 1-associated team stream.

The Apple Vision Pro was also seen in the program as the presenters wore it during the segments that are associated with the Red Bull Ford Powertrains, utilizing the device in their presentation. This matches Apple’s goal to put the headset in a position to be used as a tool used for engineering and visualization, instead of being purely for entertainment that offers an immersive experience.