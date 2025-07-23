Apple Has a High Chance of Acquiring Sunday Night Baseball

Apple might be next in line to broadcast the MLB Sunday Night Baseball when ESPN opts out.

Media network ESPN recently opted out of the $550 million annual broadcast deal, leaving the media package for Sunday Night Baseball open to anyone who wants it. Apple already has Friday Night Baseball streaming on Apple TV+ and has been paying $85 million for regular-season matchups. CNBC said that Rob Manfeld, MLB Commissioner, said that NBC and Apple are ‘possible destinations’ for the package.

Popular sports leagues NBA and NFL have large audiences, which means they have more viewership potential. As such, networks are reserving significant budgets to try and acquire them, leaving the others in a pinch. Streaming companies such as Amazon, Netflix, and Apple can then snap up these opportunities for a lower price. The deal is not guaranteed as MLB could sell its other packages to streaming competition other than Apple.