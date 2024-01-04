Apple

Apple has not released an iPad in 2023

By Samantha Wiley
iPad

Apple has not released a new iPad model in 2023, breaking a 12-year tradition by the company.

Advertisements

Since the iPad launched in 2010 it had become an important product and leader in the market. Apple proved this by releasing a new model each year since then. The most iPads released were four, but the tune has always been the same. The last time Apple did not reveal a new iPad model was in 2009, and the last time the Cupertino-based company launched one was in October last year.

iPad

The only iPad-related accessory that launched in 2023 was the refreshed Apple Pencil that had a USB-C port. As for the reasons of the absence, Apple might be planning a shakeup and the slowdown of frequent upgrades for consumer tablets.

This year might be a more aggressive year, with several iPad models leaked to launch, including an iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Pencil
The Apple Pencil 2 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Tim Cook sends out email response to Apple Watch owners
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Masimo spends $100 in patent infringement case
1 Min Read
Free Government iPhone 13
Get a Free Government iPhone 13: Your Complete Guide
6 Min Read
SAMSUNG
Samsung’s 27-inch 5K Monitor is 48% Off
1 Min Read
Accessory for Vision Pro Headset
Patent reveals new accessory for Vision Pro Headset
1 Min Read
2024 iOS Features
2024 iOS features to look out for
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 to have bigger displays
1 Min Read
Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro
Suit Your iPad Pro Up with the Discounted Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple starting new Stores in Atlanta, Toronto, and Los Angeles
1 Min Read
iPhone
Luxshare takes over iPhone assembly factory in Eastern China
1 Min Read
Copilot AI
Copilot AI launches on iPad and iPhone App Store
1 Min Read
Lost your password?