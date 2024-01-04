Apple has not released an iPad in 2023

Apple has not released a new iPad model in 2023, breaking a 12-year tradition by the company.

Since the iPad launched in 2010 it had become an important product and leader in the market. Apple proved this by releasing a new model each year since then. The most iPads released were four, but the tune has always been the same. The last time Apple did not reveal a new iPad model was in 2009, and the last time the Cupertino-based company launched one was in October last year.

The only iPad-related accessory that launched in 2023 was the refreshed Apple Pencil that had a USB-C port. As for the reasons of the absence, Apple might be planning a shakeup and the slowdown of frequent upgrades for consumer tablets.

This year might be a more aggressive year, with several iPad models leaked to launch, including an iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad.