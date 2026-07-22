Apple Has Quietly Scrapped Two Units of Mac Pros

Two Mac Pro models that were supposedly in development have been shelved by Apple and never saw the light of day. There were two unreleased Mac Pro that featured the codename J190 and J170 before it disappeared.

The J190 was going to be a Mac Pro with an M3 Ultra chip and was apparently going to be released with the Mac Studio, with the M3 chip early last year, but has been shelved by Apple before it saw a release.

The J170 was supposed to be a Mac Pro that is Intel based as Apple finished the transition to Apple Silicon at the time. Apple was researching on maintaining an optionx86 for the specific workflows professionals have.

These shelved devices add to that growing line of Mac Pro devices that have been canceled. Apple has reportedly also tried working on an Extreme chips for the devices, but was ultimately scrapped