Apple has shipped a total of 7.5 million face shields across the globe

Apple has been working effortlessly to stop the spread of COVID-19 since its outbreak. Earlier in April Apple asked its manufacturing companies to construct face shields for the medical workers around the globe. Apple has now shipped 7.5 million face shields around the world.

This announcement was made by Apple CEO Tim Cook releasing the numbers for Apple’s earnings for the second quarter. Apple is currently manufacturing and shipping approximately one million face shields every week.

There were a few more announcements that Cook made. He also said that there are more than two million users who have downloaded Apple’s COVID-19 screening app. He also said that there were three million unique visitors who accessed the web version of Apple’s COVID-19 site. Apple developed the COVID-19 app in partnership with White House Coronavirus Task Force FEMA, and CDC.

Apple has not only constructed and shipped face shields across the globe. Apple has also been donating N95 face masks. To date Apple has donated more than 20 million N95 masks for doctors, medical health workers around the world. These N95 face masks are a good way to stop the spread of the COVID-19. Apple has also in partnership with Google, developed an exposure notification API. The purpose of this API is to allow public health authorities to create mobile apps to track people who have been exposed to coronavirus.