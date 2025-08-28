Apple

Apple Health+ Subscription Potentially Launching in 2026

By Samantha Wiley
Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that he expects a paid subscription for Apple Health+ to be rolled out next year, featuring an AI coach for your health, providing you with medical suggestions and helping with planning your nutrition.

Gurman thought this would be part of iOS 19.4, but now stated he expects this won’t be made available until iOS 27 at the very least. The iOS 19.4 is now known as the iOS 26.4.

The price of the subscription that will debut next year was not disclosed, but it would be integrated into the Health app that’s installed on the iPad and the iPhone. This can benefit a lot of people, especially those with medical records, to help alleviate their pain or find meds that could help them, and be nourished with a proper diet so that their bodies stay healthy. This information can be found in his newsletter on Power On.

