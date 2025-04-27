Apple highlights Ceramic Shield in new video ad

Apple released a new video recently about the Ceramic Shield feature on the iPhone 16 lineup.

The video, titled ‘iPhone 16 Ceramic Shield – Trust Issues’ is only 36 seconds in length and tells the story of a man who photographs a couple using his iPhone 16 at a fair. While holding the iPhone in a horizontal position, the man drops it, and everything turns into slow motion. There’s a collective holding of breath, and the iPhone drops to the wooden floor. A child picks it up and hands it to the man, who checks for damage and finds out it is unscathed. Then a caption reads, ‘relax, it’s the iPhone 16’ and refers to the Ceramic Shield technology of the screen.

Apple claims Ceramic Shield is ‘2x tougher than glass on any other smartphone’. It has been on the iPhone 12 and later models and has seen several improvements over time.