Apple

Apple highlights Ceramic Shield in new video ad

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple released a new video recently about the Ceramic Shield feature on the iPhone 16 lineup.

Advertisements

The video, titled ‘iPhone 16 Ceramic Shield – Trust Issues’ is only 36 seconds in length and tells the story of a man who photographs a couple using his iPhone 16 at a fair. While holding the iPhone in a horizontal position, the man drops it, and everything turns into slow motion. There’s a collective holding of breath, and the iPhone drops to the wooden floor. A child picks it up and hands it to the man, who checks for damage and finds out it is unscathed. Then a caption reads, ‘relax, it’s the iPhone 16’ and refers to the Ceramic Shield technology of the screen.

Apple

Apple claims Ceramic Shield is ‘2x tougher than glass on any other smartphone’. It has been on the iPhone 12 and later models and has seen several improvements over time.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Apple Stores
You can get a free pin from Apple Stores on April 24
1 Min Read
Netflix
New subtitle option heading to Netflix
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $87 Off
1 Min Read
Instagram officially introduces ‘Edits’ as a CapCut alternative
Instagram officially introduces ‘Edits’ as a CapCut alternative
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple engineers to contribute Godot Game Engine support on visionOS
1 Min Read
Ray-Ban Smart Glasses
Meta announces live translation features for Ray-Ban Smart Glasses
1 Min Read
iPad
The 11th-Generation iPad 512GB WiFi is $49 Off
1 Min Read
YouTube TV
Customizable multiview to arrive on YouTube TV
1 Min Read
iOS 18.4
Apple now prevents iOS 18.4 downgrade
1 Min Read
Max
Max Follows Netflix in password sharing crackdown
1 Min Read
M3 iPad Air
The 13-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB WiFi is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
watchOS 11.5, tvOS 18.5, and visionOS 2.5 third betas out now
1 Min Read
Lost your password?