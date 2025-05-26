Apple

Apple highlights iPhone features in newest videos

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone

Apple recently uploaded new ad videos on its official UK YouTube channel to highlight various iPhone features.

All the ads are roughly 13 seconds and made up of text. The videos offer condensed information about a specific iPhone function, including the Find My, Stolen Device Protection, Ceramic Shield, and the App Store. Find My targets parents and their children, specifically the location ‘if you need to’, while Stolen Device Protection will add an ‘extra layer of security’ if the device is stolen or lost. Ceramic Shield talks about how the material is ‘tougher than any smartphone glass’, and finally, the App Store and how it prevents malware from being installed on Apple devices.

iPhone

All the videos end with a text that says, ‘there’s more to iPhone’ and provide a link to the iPhone ‘More’ page where viewers can get more information. We can expect more video ads to be revealed soon.

