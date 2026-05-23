Apple Hikawa Accessory Re-Releases

The Hikawa Stand and Grip has been re-released by Apple today, coming in three colors after a year of being sold out. The accessory is priced at $54.95 in the United States and is only available on the Apple Online Store.

The colors that were released are in Speckled Stone, Glow Blue, and Orange Swirl. The accessory was produced by PopSockets and designed by Bailey Hikawa, made with considerations in accessibility for people who have disabilities that affect mobility, grip, and strength.

The accessory is no longer an accessory that is limited edition and will now be mass-produced by PopSockets. Supply is expected to be much higher compared to the last release. The Apple Online Store is displaying delivery estimates of up to the middle of June.

The grip features a soft touch feel made with premium silicone and can be connected to MagSafe iPhones