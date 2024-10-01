Apple

Apple Home Hub might feature an iPad-like screen

By Samantha Wiley
Home Hub

Apple’s rumored Home Hub might assume a square display screen, according to an online leak.

The unreleased device, dubbed Home Hub and with an internal ‘HomeAccessory’ label and codename J490, is believed to have a square display and the A18 chip. In addition, the Home Hub is said to respond to gestures, recognize people using a built-in camera, and have support for Apple Intelligence. The device will have a multifunctional purpose, kind of like a cross between a non-mobile iPad or HomePod with smart assistance from Siri. Customers could put the Home Hub in a common space for FaceTime calls, playing videos, or showing a recipe as needed.

Rumors claim that the device will be priced at the $1,000 mark. This price estimate is with the robotic arm, and Apple might have a static display that’s priced lower. The release date is yet to be announced as time goes on.

