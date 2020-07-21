Apple homepage pays homage to congressman John Lewis

Apple has dedicated its Apple.com home page to honor Representative John Lewis.

The Cupertino-based company has set an entire page for Congressman John Lewis, who was known for his devotion to equality and civil rights. Lewis passed away this weekend and was 80 years old. The entire space shows the representative’s profile and one of his historic quotes:

“Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”

Congressman Lewis was elected in 1986 and remained a stalwart figure in civil rights movement. Tim Cook and Apple has had a close relationship with Lewis- the rep took time and toured the Apple headquarters in 2015 and spoke to Apple employees about inclusion and diversity.

When Cook was featured in the 100 Most Influential People list, Lewis mentioned how Cook was able to push Apple towards greater social responsibility and unimaginable profitability with courage, grace and the drive to become his own self.

Apple has previously released a new documentary titled ‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’ on Apple TV.