Apple homepage theme changes to ‘Luck’ as part of film promotion

The main Apple.com homepage has been updated with the theme from Apple TV+ ‘Luck’ to commemorate the film launch.

‘Luck’ is a 3D animated film that’s now available to watch on Apple TV+. The film is being promoted in several spots, with the movie characters gracing particular sections of the page.

‘Luck’ tells the story of Sam, an unlucky individual who finds herself in the ‘Land of Luck’. She then meets a black cat named Bob and goes on a quest to change her luck.

The film’s characters are voiced by Hollywood stars Jane Fonda, Simon Pegg, Eva Noblezada, Whoopi Goldberg and others. ‘Luck’ and other Apple original content are available on Apple’s streaming service and cost $4.99 a month.

The Apple TV app can be accessed on smart TVs, on the web, the iPad, iPhone, Mac and Apple TV devices. Those interested can sign up for a free, 7-day trial.