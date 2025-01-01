Apple Homepage updated with Jimmy Carter tribute

Apple’s homepage has changed to honor Jimmy Carter, the longest-lived US president.

Former President Carter passed away in December and reached the age of 100. He served the US from 1977 through 1981, becoming a known proponent of human rights. He established the Carter Center for this goal and was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. The former US president is also known for being an active proponent of Habitat for Humanity. In addition to the homepage tribute, Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a tweet about Jimmy Carter. He said that Apple is honoring the former president’s ‘commitment to leaving the world better than he found it’ and the lifetime of service he provided.

The Apple homepage shows a black-and-white photo of Jimmy Carter, with his name on the side and the years he lived. Visitors can still navigate to the top to find the products they wish to purchase.