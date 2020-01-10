Apple hosts night mode photo challenge for iPhone 11 users

Apple has revealed its most recent event, the Night Mode photo challenge for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 Pro users around the world.

One of the most notable camera features in the iPhone 11 lineup is the Night Mode, which allows you to take clear and detailed shots even in low-light conditions. The iPhone automatically detects the environment and activates Night Mode along with a yellow crescent moon icon at the top of the user’s screen.

Submissions are welcome from now until January 29, 2020. All photos will be evaluated by ten judges, and the 5 winning photos will be revealed on March 4, 2020. Editing is allowed but the owners must state what filters or apps were used in the comment or image caption.

Winners will get their photos displayed on the Apple website, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo and Instagram and may appear in billboards, ads, third party exhibits or Apple Stores.

To participate, use the hashtags #NightmodeChallenge and #ShotoniPhone, and #NightmodeChallenge# and #ShotoniPhone# on Instagram and Weibo, respectively, or emailed to shotoniphone@apple.com. Don’t forget to note the iPhone model you used in the caption.