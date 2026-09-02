Apple

Apple Hyping Up Next Weeks Launch Event

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Hyping Up Next Weeks Launch Event

The yearly iPhone event has been announced by Apple and John Ternus in his first memo as CEO of the company for the employees hinted at a huge launch week. Greg Joswiak, marketing chief for Apple hinted that the company has a lot of things in mind for September 9.


In the yearly iPhone event, we are expecting Apple to release the first foldable iPhone with the branding iPhone Ultra alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models. There could be more surprises and announcements, and the AirPods 5 could be unveiled alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12 rumored to be built with a ceramic casing.

Apple Hyping Up Next Weeks Launch Event

The event will start at Pacific Time 10 a.m. and it is being hyped up to be a phenomenal one, so we could be in for many surprises and devices.


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