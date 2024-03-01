Apple ID to undergo rebranding

Apple might be planning to rebrand Apple ID to Apple Account in 2024.

Sources claim that Apple will have a major rebrand for Apple ID and rename it to ‘Apple Account.’ Furthermore, it’s believed that the Cupertino-based company is currently experimenting with the new brand name and may have it announced to the public this year. The renaming is expected to come with the announcement of iOS 18 and macOS 15. System apps will have renamed changes, and the official Apple website will also have the rebranding reflected as well.

Apple Account is already an existing term on the website, combined with other words such as Apple Account Balance. If the change occurs then existing Apple ID mentions will be changed to ‘Apple Account.’ The reason behind the rebranding is yet to be announced, but it’s worth noting that Apple often has several marketing names for consideration before doing the product or service launch.