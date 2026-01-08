Apple

Apple Immersive Format Live Basketball Games to be Aired on the Vision Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Owners of the Apple Vision Pro can watch basketball games live on Friday. The format of the videos will be the Apple Immersive format, You can watch games for the Los Angeles Lakers in 3D in the NBA  app and the Spectrum SportsNet app.


Regional broadcast territory includes Hawaii, some parts of southern Nevada, and Southern California. Those who want to watch will be required to have a provider that includes Spectrum SportsNet in the package or Spectrum internet.

Those who watch can get an up-close view of each shot, block, and pass made in the game with in-game graphics like the shot clock, score and the roster in 3D floating in front of the user. The experience is made even more immersive with spatial audio to give the feeling as if you’re watching the game courtside.

Games for the L.A. Lakers for Apple Immersive Format will be aired on January 9, February 5, February 20, March 5, 10, and 30.


