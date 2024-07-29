Apple

Apple in agreement with new AI safety guidelines

By Samantha Wiley
Apple recently agreed to a set of AI safety guidelines as set by US President Joe Biden.

Apple and other tech giants have mutually committed to the guidelines set to ensure AI responsibility in terms of development. With this, Apple joins a group of IT systems that follows the US administration’s safeguards for artificial intelligence. The White House announced the safeguards as part of its Executive Order to guide AI system development and ensure they are checked for potential national security risks, vulnerabilities, and discriminatory tendencies.

The principles call for AI system test results with academia, the government, and civil society, with a level of transparency that fosters peer review and accountability, as well as promoting more reliable AI tech and development. Apple and the others agreed to put in the commitment to have their AI systems tested for security and biases. Apple Intelligence will soon be available through iOS 18.

