Apple

Apple in discussion with JPMorgan chase over Apple Card

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Card

Apple is apparently in talks with JPMorgan Chase for a partnership with Apple Card, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Advertisements

The Cupertino-based company will be breaking away from Goldman Sachs in their Apple Pay partnership, and it seems that JPMorgan is next in line. The report says that a final deal could still be months away, although discussions have reached rapid development as the two parties negotiate an agreement that suits them. The WSJ believes that Chase is interested in concessions for the deal, including a payment of approximately $70 billion for Apple Card users’ outstanding balances and altering synchronized billing cycles that caused customer service problems.

Apple Card

Aside from JPMorgan Chase, Apple also held discussions with other financial institutions, including Capital One and Synchrony Financial in hopes of them replacing Goldman Sachs in the Apple Pay service. Goldman Sachs has spoken with American Express as the exit nears.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Anker SOLIX F2000
The Anker SOLIX F2000 with Solar Panel is $1,100 Off
1 Min Read
Sleep Apnea Detection
Sleep Apnea Detection debuts in 150+ regions
1 Min Read
Mac Mini
Upcoming Mac Mini leaks reveal five USB-C ports
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
iOS 18 introduces Affirm loans after Apple Pay later exit
1 Min Read
M4 iPad Pro
The 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Cellular 1TB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro battery replacement 20% more expensive
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE with plastic material still in development
1 Min Read
Apple
New iPad and Mac models next to debut next
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M3 MacBook Air 256GB is $250 Off
1 Min Read
iPad
EU iPad users to have alternative app stores soon
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
Next Studio Display may have privacy filters
1 Min Read
The Elder Scrolls: Castles
‘The Elder Scrolls: Castles’ launches on App Store
1 Min Read
Lost your password?