Apple in talks with ByteDance and Tencent for Apple Intelligence launch in China

Apple is looking to partner with companies ByteDance and Tencent to bring the AI technology to China.

Advertisements

Apple Intelligence is rolling on multiple devices, including the Mac, iPad, and iPhone in more countries. However, the company seems to have hit a snag in China due to regulatory restrictions. It’s believed that Apple has reached out to ByteDance and Tencent regarding Apple Intelligence integration, with Apple wanting AI models from both companies to create a version for Chinese users. According to the source, the discussions are still early and it’s not something the public knows widely. Furthermore, there hasn’t been any comments from the three companies at the moment.

In China, the government is the one to authorize AI providers for consumer services, and Apple Intelligence is still not approved. The requirement is that Apple has to partner with an existing company with an AI platform to operate in the region.