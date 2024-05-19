Apple

Apple increases old iPhone 15 Trade-in values

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone

For a short period, Apple will increase the trade-in value of older iPhones when customers purchase any model of the iPhone 15 in Canada and the United States.

Bloomberg chief correspondent Mark Gurman discloses that Apple will boost the credit paid for older models when customers purchase any iPhone 15 model, however, the offer does not apply to the other gadgets in Apple’s mobile device cast such as the iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and the iPhone SE 4. Gurman does not bring up the new values of old iPhones included in the program, but it is expected to increase from May 20 up until June 3. The iPhones included in the trade-in program are as follows- iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Trade-ins can be settled at Apple’s website or at Apple stores.

iPhone
