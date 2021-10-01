Apple India is giving away free AirPods in new iPhone promo

Apple customers in India can get a pair of AirPods for free when they make a qualifying purchase of an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12.

In light of the country’s upcoming Diwali festival, Apple launches a deal that rewards customers with free AirPods when they buy an iPhone 12 or iPhone mini. The promotion runs from October 7 and is slated to end on November 4.

The savings offer has buyers putting 14,900 rupees towards an AirPods with Charging Case. However, they could upgrade to an AirPods Pro or an AirPods with Wireless Charging Case by adding 10,000 rupees and 4,000 rupees, respectively.

It’s worthy to note that the event lasts until the stock runs out, and customers can only get two promo products maximum. In India, the 64GB iPhone 12 mini and 64GB iPhone 12 start at 59,000 rupees and 65,900 rupees, respectively.