Apple inks deal with ‘Verified’ creators for Apple Music

Apple has recently partnered up with Genius, a lyrics and digital media company for streaming rights on a program called ‘Verified’. The contract guarantees exclusive episode premiere for a series that seeks to gather and show to the listener the meaning behind popular songs’ lyrics.

Genius has shared the deal via press release, saying that new episodes of ‘Verified’ will be shown on the Apple Music platform from Monday to Friday. Verified started in 2016 and now has more than 800 episodes, including ones with Sting, Ice Cube and Billie Eilish. Artists sit down and explain the craft, creativity and vision behind their most popular songs.

Verified’s newest episodes has Yung Baby Tate and Alec Benjamin discussing their songs ‘CAMP’ and ‘Mind is a Prison’, respectively. Future ones will have Olivia Rodrigo, 24kGoldn, Caroline Polachek and more.

Apple Music is a streaming service that can be played on Apple TV, HomePod, iOS, macOS and more.