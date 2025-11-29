Apple

Apple Intelligence Branching Out to China

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is close to launching Apple Intelligence for China. The information is based on the feedback form of Apple Intelligence that was released on the Apple website recently. The form needs you to have a phone number with a +86 country code to submit feedback.


Customers are able to share their feedback on the Clean Up tool for Photos, Reduce Interruptions Focus Mode, Mail priority messages and Smart Replies. Users can also give feedback on Mail, Safari, Messages, and Notes app Call Recording summaries.

Apple Intelligence Branching Out to China

Alibaba and Apple have collaborated for Apple Intelligence, but distribution was delayed due to current trade issues between China and the United States. The countries have reached a truce in tariff and trade, meaning Apple may clear regulatory obstacles soon.

The last version of iOS that will be released this year is iOS 26.2 with potential to integrate support in the update if China approves this. Both Alibaba and Apple have not yet announced a launch date.


