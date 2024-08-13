Apple Intelligence fees might arrive in 2027

Apple might be locking some exclusive features of Apple Intelligence behind a paywall or subscription.

Apple said that Apple Intelligence will be arriving with iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and iOS 18 in a staggered fashion, with a few features on running updates that go from this year to the next. The Cupertino-based company outlined that advanced users can take advantage of Apple Intelligence by paying extra to access it. In the latest Power On newsletter, those features might not arrive until 2027 or later.

The initial launch of Apple Intelligence powers Siri, and gives users the ability to generate images, and summarization functions in Messages and Mail, to name a few. Apple might have it offer add-on services similar to what it’s doing with iCloud+ and Apple TV+, catering to businesses, corporate users, large scale services, and other specialized areas. It’s said that the price could be $20 per month.