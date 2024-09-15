Apple

Apple Intelligence highlighted in several Video ads

By Samantha Wiley
Apple recently launched several ads highlighting Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16 Pro.

The Apple Intelligence videos refer to enhanced Siri, the Photos app, and the Mail app, starring Isabella Ramsey. In ‘Email summary’ Apple Intelligence is used to summarize long emails in the Mail app, as well as summarize inbox messages. ‘More Personal Siri’ refers to the LLM being able to richer language understanding across apps. ‘Custom Memory’ has the LLM crafting custom memory movies in the Photos app, with Apple Intelligence choosing which videos and photos make it in the final cut.

Apple intends to debut Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.1 in October. Other new features include notification summaries, writing text, and generating images in Image Playground. Messages will have a new ‘suggest reply’ function, and there will be a new ‘Clean Up’ tool to remove unwanted or multiple images. iOS 18.2 is expected to launch in December.

