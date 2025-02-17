Apple

Apple Intelligence might be heading to Apple Vision Pro

By Samantha Wiley
A rumor has circulated online that Apple Intelligence will be added to the Apple Vision Pro in a future update.

A Bloomberg report mentioned that Apple Intelligence features like Image Playground, writing tools, and Genmoji will be integrated to Apple’s headset and go beyond traditional devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Furthermore, the report said that more spatial content could be delivered via a new app, most probably in the form of a collection or a specialized store for the content. Vision Pro users can still view host libraries and user content via 3D and VR videos and third-party apps.

Apple has been steadily adding immersive content after releasing the Vision Pro, some of which are exclusive to the headset. The device debuted to the public in February last year, although it wasn’t as successful as Apple thought, possibly due to the limited apps and the high price tag.

