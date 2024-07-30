Apple Intelligence pushed back to iOS 18.1

Apple will introduce Apple Intelligence to a later version of iOS 18.1, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Apple Intelligence was initially slated to appear with the upcoming iOS software. The reason for the delay was that the features needed to be stable and to provide sufficient time for developers. Software developers can get their hands on the technology in the first iPadOS 18.1 and iOS 18.1 beta launch. Therefore, Apple Intelligence will miss the expected launch date to iron out the bugs and might have a split launch of the features. The move is unusual as Apple historically does not launch previews for minor software updates until the major update is released.

Gurman said that Apple might launch the iPhone 16 lineup sans Apple Intelligence. iOS 18 is said to have a target completion date of July. Apple Intelligence will arrive on other updates as well, including macOS Sequoia 15.1.