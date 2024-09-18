Apple Intelligence to debut in seven countries in 2025

Apple will be introducing Apple Intelligence to seven more regions in 2025.

Apple Intelligence will begin rolling out in the US when iOS 18.1 debuts in October. After that, the feature will be available in other countries, including Vietnam, Portugal, South Korea, Italy, Germany, Singapore, and India. Before this, English support will be added to the UK, South Africa, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia in December. Spanish, Japanese, French, and Chinese support will be added after that.

iOS 18.1 has reached the developer beta phase, and it includes Apple Intelligence in functions such as notification summaries, suggested Messages replies, Photos app ‘Clean Up’, and proofreading text. It’s worth noting that Apple Intelligence will not be available to EU users due to the Digital Markets Act, and will be limited to M1 or newer Macs. Apple is in talks with the EU to address the issue.