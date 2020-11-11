Apple introduces holiday return policy extensions in the US

Apple updated its return policy today, extending the time customers can return their holiday purchases to January 8 in the US.

Apple products bought between November 10 to December 25 may be returned with an extended deadline until January 8 of 2021. Holiday shoppers will now have two-plus weeks to process returns.

The Cupertino-based company has also extended return policies in other countries. The period may vary but those who want to check it out can do so on the respective official website.

Some items, such as App Store and Apple gift cards are excluded, while accessories, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Mac, iPad and iPhone products may be returned. Apple outlines in the return process that the device or accessory must be in its original packaging.

Apple products purchased outside the qualifying dates are still eligible for the standard 14 day return policy.

In similar news, Apple has revealed its annual gift guide, which features Apple product suggestions and graphics for the holiday season.