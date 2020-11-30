Apple introduces new Apple Fitness+ ads

Apple is currently ramping up Apple Fitness+ promo content as the service is nearing launch date. Advertising initiatives from instructors are seen in social media to herald its arrival.

Best Buy has begun putting up advertisement promising new users a free six month trial period for every purchase of an Apple Watch. On Instagram, fitness instructors have also started posting workout videos and saying how Apple Fitness+ will be launching soon. These social media posts use the #CloseYourRings hashtag and mention @AppleFitnessPlus.

Apple mentioned that Apple Fitness+ will be launching before 2020 ends but there’s no exact date of release. There are rumors that the subscription-based service will be introduced along with watchOS 7.2 and iOS 14.3.

Apple Fitness+ will be priced at $9.99 and will help Apple Watch wearers achieve fitness by following guided workouts. Categories include Core, Yoga, Strength, HIIT, Rowing, Treadmill, Cycling and Dance.

The service is bundled with the highest tier plan in the Apple One package.