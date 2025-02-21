Apple

Apple introduces new C1 modem

By Samantha Wiley
C1 Modem

Apple revealed the C1, the first cellular modem they designed and debuted on the iPhone 16e. The custom modem improves the power efficiency of the new smartphone, thereby extending its battery life and delivering the longest ever among all iPhones featuring a 6.1-inch screen, like the iPhone 15 and 16 models.

Apple’s C1 expands silicon’s benefits with the modem being the most power-efficient and providing connectivity to 5G cellular that users can rely on. The new design for the internal part of the iPhone 16e combined with the iOS 18 paves the way for the great battery life that the modem provides.

The iPhone 16e will be the first device from Apple to feature the C1 while the rest feature Qualcomm chips. Apple Silicon provided Apple with the ability to shift away from using Intel processors, and the 5G Apple-designed modem lets the company minimize its reliance on sourcing modems from the chip supplier.

