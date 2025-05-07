Apple introduces new Pride wallpaper, watch face, and Apple Watch band

Apple recently announced a new Pride wallpaper for the iPad and iPhone, a watch face, and an Apple Watch band.

For Pride Month 2025, the Cupertino-based company introduced the Pride Collection, saying it’s for celebrating the beauty and strength of LGBTQ+ communities. The new Band is a sport type and showcases rainbow stripes that differ in size and shape. Apple said the Band is a ‘tapestry of rainbow stripes’ and that each is hand-designed for ‘subtle variations’. It’s worth noting that because of this, no two bands are the same and therefore reflect the individuality of the LGBTQ+ community.

Accompanying the Pride Band is a new watch face. The striped colors change and form hour numbers when the watch is awakened. There’s also an iPad and iPhone wallpaper that shifts when users unlock, lock, or move their devices. The new Pride Band costs $49 and is available in 40, 42, and 46 mm sizes.