Apple iPad trade-in values increases

Trade-in values for iPad models like the iPad Pro, iPad, iPad Mini, and iPad Air have increased in the United States, with most values just being slight adjustments.

The iPad’s trade-in value went up from $5 to $35, and previously owned iPad Pro units have gained the most trade-in value out of the adjustment, with the iPad Pro now up to $555 from $520, iPad Air to $275 from $270, iPad at $190 from $185 and the iPad Mini to $215 from $210. The list of trade-in values has been updated with the adjustments.

A full list of trade-in values for various products like iPhones, Android phones, Macs, and other gadgets can be found on the Trade-in Website Apple has created where the estimated values for trade-in are listed. For instance, if your device is an iPhone 15 Pro Max, the estimated value for trade-in is up to $650. You can get an estimate via the trade-in tool.