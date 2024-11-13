Apple iPhone users can now order iPhone 16 parts & tools for DIY repairs

In 2022, Apple launched a self-service program intended for customers who are experienced in DIY repair, where parts, manuals, and tools were provided by Apple for people who are familiar with complex do-it-yourself iPhone, Mac, and Studio Display repairs. As of September, the company has provided support for the iPhone 16 lineup, covering the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max, by sharing repair manuals, followed by the availability of parts and tools for ordering seven weeks post-launch.

Apple’s self-service repair store has begun providing repair parts and tools for all four models of the iPhone 16 across European countries and the U.S. for people who can repair their iPhone 16 device themselves. You should be very careful when trying to repair electronic gadgets and follow what the manual says for your safety.

Parts are priced differently depending on the device you need to repair, such as batteries that cost $99 for the base model and iPhone 16 Plus, and $119 for a replacement battery for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.