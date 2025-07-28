Apple is Changing Age Ratings on App Store

Apple has announced new changes coming to the App Store Age Ratings.

Three new tiers have been added to the age ratings, namely 18+, 16+, and 13+ to the existing ratings of 9+ and 4+. In addition, the 17+ and 12+ ratings will be removed. The changes are for parents so they can make an informed decision about the apps they wish to download for their children. This is also meant to realign with the ratings in certain regional standards. In the rollout, the age ratings for all games and apps will be changed via a questionnaire that the developers have to fill out during their game or app submission.

Developers are sent a new questionnaire that includes mandatory items covering wellness or medical content, violent themes, app capabilities, and in-app controls. The information will determine which category or rating they will appear in. The new age ratings will appear in the new software across all Apple products.