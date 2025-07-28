Apple

Apple is Changing Age Ratings on App Store

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is Changing Age Ratings on App Store

Apple has announced new changes coming to the App Store Age Ratings.

Advertisements

Three new tiers have been added to the age ratings, namely 18+, 16+, and 13+ to the existing ratings of 9+ and 4+. In addition, the 17+ and 12+ ratings will be removed. The changes are for parents so they can make an informed decision about the apps they wish to download for their children. This is also meant to realign with the ratings in certain regional standards. In the rollout, the age ratings for all games and apps will be changed via a questionnaire that the developers have to fill out during their game or app submission.

Apple is Changing Age Ratings on App Store

Developers are sent a new questionnaire that includes mandatory items covering wellness or medical content, violent themes, app capabilities, and in-app controls. The information will determine which category or rating they will appear in. The new age ratings will appear in the new software across all Apple products.

Advertisements

Latest News
The 2025 iPad Wi-Fi 128GB is $50 Off
The 2025 iPad Wi-Fi 128GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Get New Public Beta Firmware
AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Get New Public Beta Firmware
1 Min Read
Apple Outs New Customizable Wallpaper Tool
Apple Outs New Customizable Wallpaper Tool
1 Min Read
The M4 Mac mini 512GB is $80 Off
The M4 Mac mini 512GB is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Google Reveals New AI Video Editing Tools in YouTube Shorts and Google Photos
Google Reveals New AI Video Editing Tools in YouTube Shorts and Google Photos
1 Min Read
Australia, Canada, and the UK Get Apple News+ Audio Feature
Australia, Canada, and the UK Get Apple News+ Audio Feature
1 Min Read
Multiple Apple Device Insurance ‘AppleCare One’ Launches
Multiple Apple Device Insurance ‘AppleCare One’ Launches
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro is $80 Off
The AirPods Pro is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Announces Support for Tmoney Cards in South Korea
Apple Announces Support for Tmoney Cards in South Korea
1 Min Read
Apple Online Store Debuts in Saudi Arabia
Apple Online Store Debuts in Saudi Arabia
1 Min Read
Ted Lasso Crew Begin Fourth Season Production
Ted Lasso Crew Begin Fourth Season Production
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?